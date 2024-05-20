12-year-old boy and 33-year-old man found shot in a pickup truck in Dallas

DALLAS — A man is dead and a boy is injured after they were found shot in a pickup truck in the 400 block of Alcorn Avenue Monday evening.

The deceased, 33-year-old Jose Garnados-Cerritos, and the 12-year-old boy were passengers in the vehicle.

Garnados-Cerritos died at the scene. The 12-year-old was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The driver of the truck and a second juvenile passenger were uninjured in the shooting.

Police say the driver left the area where the shooting took place in the 600 block of Jonelle Avenue before stopping in the 400 block of Alcorn Avenue.

Police do not have a suspect description at this time and the investigation is ongoing.