Watch CBS News
Local News

4th of July in North Texas stays hot and humid, but mostly dry

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
Read Full Bio
Michael Autovino

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

Expect a hot and steamy forecast for the 4th of July, with highs around the 100° mark and feels-like temperatures as hot as 105°.  There is a slim 10% chance of an isolated shower or rumble, but most areas will remain dry for the holiday.

holiday-day-planner-5-panel.png
CBS News Texas

Looking ahead to Sunday, the upper 90s continue along with feels-like temperatures in the lower 100s. Our rain chances rise slightly to 20%, and that will continue into Monday. The forecast for next week doesn't change all that much from what we have been seeing across North Texas. Another ridge of high pressure will dominate our weather pattern, keeping temperatures in the upper 90s and lower 100s, with feels-like temperatures likely at 100° all week. 

am-7-day-3.png
CBS News Texas

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue