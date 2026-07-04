4th of July in North Texas stays hot and humid, but mostly dry

Expect a hot and steamy forecast for the 4th of July, with highs around the 100° mark and feels-like temperatures as hot as 105°. There is a slim 10% chance of an isolated shower or rumble, but most areas will remain dry for the holiday.

CBS News Texas

Looking ahead to Sunday, the upper 90s continue along with feels-like temperatures in the lower 100s. Our rain chances rise slightly to 20%, and that will continue into Monday. The forecast for next week doesn't change all that much from what we have been seeing across North Texas. Another ridge of high pressure will dominate our weather pattern, keeping temperatures in the upper 90s and lower 100s, with feels-like temperatures likely at 100° all week.