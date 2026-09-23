61-year-old man with autism missing for nearly 2 weeks found safe at Dallas train station, family says

Dallas police said Wednesday night that the 61-year-old man with autism, who had been missing for nearly two weeks, has been found safe.

Daryl "Petie" Foreman was found on a bench at a train station in the area of UT Southwestern, officials said. His sister, Sonia Foreman, told CBS News Texas that officers were doing a security check, saw her brother, ran his name and it pinged as a missing person.

DPD's missing persons unit was notified, as well as UT Southwestern Police and Petie Foreman was reunited with his family at UT Southwestern.

Sisters' desperate search for their brother

Petie Foreman and his two sisters, Cathy Lewis and Sonia Foreman, traveled from Arkansas to attend Comic Con at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center. Lewis said that while she was getting their badges, her brother had to use the restroom.

"I said, 'The bathroom is over there. Just wait a minute. Let me get these tickets,'" Lewis previously told CBS News Texas. "And he walked away."

When they couldn't find him, they notified security and learned there were multiple exits for the restroom, and they believe their brother might have gotten turned around. The sisters filed a missing person's report with Dallas PD.