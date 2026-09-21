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61-year-old man with autism missing for nearly 2 weeks, Dallas police say

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Briauna Brown
Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.
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Briauna Brown

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The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 61-year-old man with autism, who's been missing for nearly two weeks.

DPD said Daryl Foreman was last seen at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 11, in the 600 block of S. Griffin.

Foreman is described as a Black man with brown eyes and black hair. He stands at 5'6" and weighs about 160 lbs. Police released a photo of him wearing a blue Walmart cap, a black shirt with Super Mario on the front, black slacks and blue tennis shoes.

daryl-foreman-missing-outfit.png
Daryl Foreman was wearing a blue Walmart cap, a black shirt with Super Mario on the front, black slacks and blue tennis shoes.  DPD

Foreman may be confused and in need help, police said.

If you see him or know of his location, call DPD at 214-671-4268 or 911. 

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