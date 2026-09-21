61-year-old man with autism missing for nearly 2 weeks, Dallas police say

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 61-year-old man with autism, who's been missing for nearly two weeks.

DPD said Daryl Foreman was last seen at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 11, in the 600 block of S. Griffin.

Foreman is described as a Black man with brown eyes and black hair. He stands at 5'6" and weighs about 160 lbs. Police released a photo of him wearing a blue Walmart cap, a black shirt with Super Mario on the front, black slacks and blue tennis shoes.

Daryl Foreman was wearing a blue Walmart cap, a black shirt with Super Mario on the front, black slacks and blue tennis shoes. DPD

Foreman may be confused and in need help, police said.

If you see him or know of his location, call DPD at 214-671-4268 or 911.