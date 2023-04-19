6-week-old DeSoto baby found safe after being taken by father, police say

DESOTO (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A 6-week-old DeSoto baby has been found safe after being taken by his father following a parental dispute Tuesday, police say.

Shortly before 5 p.m. April 18, police were sent to conduct a welfare check at a home in the 100 block of Shockley Avenue. When officers arrived, a woman reported her spouse—28-year-old Larry Jefferson Burge—fled with their child in a black 2018 Honda Accord.

Burge's mother added that her son called her, saying he would "kill the child, and his wife, and then take his own life," according to police.

DeSoto police subsequently put out a BOLO (Be on the Lookout) and contacted the Texas Department of Public Safety to initiate an AMBER Alert.

However, moments before the alert was set to be issued, officers in Wills Point (about an hour east of DeSoto) received the BOLO and pulled over Burge's vehicle, where he and the baby were found.

Police say the child is safe and that they made arrangements to reunite him with his family. Burge was held until DeSoto police could take him into custody.