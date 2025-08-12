58-year-old Plano man sentenced to 50 years in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a young girl, authorities say

A 58-year-old Plano man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted for the continuous sexual abuse of a child, the Collin County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Victor Cornejo was sentenced to 50 years in prison without the possibility of parole for sexually abusing a girl for at least a year, authorities said.

According to the DA's office, Cornejo knew the 13-year-old victim, and the abuse came to light in 2023 after the victim told a therapist about Cornejo's actions.

After the victim came forward, an investigation was launched by the Plano Police Department.

Child details repeated abuse

During a forensic interview at the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County, the victim gave a detailed account of the abuse she suffered by Cornejo, revealing it happened several times between 2022 and 2023.

Cornejo found guilty

A Collin County judge found Cornejo guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child and sentenced him to 50 years in prison.

Under Texas law, the conviction for Cornejo's charges carries a mandatory sentence without eligibility for parole.

"This sentence ensures that this predator will spend the rest of his life behind bars —exactly where he belongs," Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said in a statement. "He robbed a child of safety and trust, and justice demands that he never have the chance to harm another."