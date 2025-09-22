Watch CBS News
Family finds Arlington woman fatally stabbed in her backyard; police say attack wasn't random

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.
S.E. Jenkins

CBS Texas

A 53-year-old woman died Monday morning after she was stabbed several times in her Arlington backyard, authorities said.

Arlington police were called to a home in the 1000 block of Shortleaf Pine Drive around 9 a.m. A family member said they found the woman unresponsive and bleeding in the backyard. Arlington police said the victim had several stab wounds.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police do not believe this was a random attack and that the woman likely knew her killer. No arrests have been made at this time. 

Arlington PD said the investigation is ongoing and detectives are following leads.

