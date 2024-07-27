5 shot, officer injured in southern Dallas shooting

DALLAS – Five people were shot and an officer injured early Saturday at a southern Dallas gas station, police said.

The shooting occurred around 4:30 a.m. at a Texaco station in the 100 block of Laureland Road, near I-35E.

The five people injured in the shooting were taken to a hospital, including one in critical condition, according to the Dallas Police Department.

The Dallas police officer had an undisclosed non-life-threatening injury, police said.

The investigation into the shooting is continuing.