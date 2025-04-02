350,000 pills laced with fentanyl seized in Tarrant County, sheriff's office says

Hundreds of thousands of pills laced with fentanyl were seized during a traffic stop in Tarrant County this weekend, according to the sheriff's office.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said deputies were conducting drug interdiction operations on I-20 when they stopped a vehicle and a TCSO K-9 indicated there was a presence of illegal drugs.

When deputies searched the vehicle, they found five packages hidden in the gas tank, containing 350,000 counterfeit M-30 pills laced with fentanyl.

A Tarrant County Sheriff's deputy and K-9 Armin pose with 350,000 pills laced with fentanyl. Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

TCSO said the total weight of the drugs was 43 kilograms, or about 95 pounds, with a street value of about $1.4 million – the largest amount of M-30 fentanyl pills seized in Tarrant County ever.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and taken to the Tarrant County Jail. The driver's identity was not released.