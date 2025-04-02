Watch CBS News
Local News

350,000 pills laced with fentanyl seized in Tarrant County, sheriff's office says

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Read Full Bio
Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

Hundreds of thousands of pills laced with fentanyl were seized during a traffic stop in Tarrant County this weekend, according to the sheriff's office.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said deputies were conducting drug interdiction operations on I-20 when they stopped a vehicle and a TCSO K-9 indicated there was a presence of illegal drugs. 

When deputies searched the vehicle, they found five packages hidden in the gas tank, containing 350,000 counterfeit M-30 pills laced with fentanyl. 

fentanyl-bust.jpg
A Tarrant County Sheriff's deputy and K-9 Armin pose with 350,000 pills laced with fentanyl. Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

TCSO said the total weight of the drugs was 43 kilograms, or about 95 pounds, with a street value of about $1.4 million – the largest amount of M-30 fentanyl pills seized in Tarrant County ever.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and taken to the Tarrant County Jail. The driver's identity was not released.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.