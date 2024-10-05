Watch CBS News
3 shot while traveling on I-35W in Fort Worth

By Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH – Three people were shot early Saturday while traveling south in a vehicle on I-35W.

According to Fort Worth police, the suspects fled the scene and remain at large. 

The victims, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, self-transported to Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South at 11801 I-35W.

The incident occurred just before 5 a.m. Saturday. 

Few details were immediately available.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Doug Myers

Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

