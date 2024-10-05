3 shot while traveling on I-35W in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH – Three people were shot early Saturday while traveling south in a vehicle on I-35W.

According to Fort Worth police, the suspects fled the scene and remain at large.

The victims, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, self-transported to Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South at 11801 I-35W.

The incident occurred just before 5 a.m. Saturday.

Few details were immediately available.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.