3 plead guilty to robbing North Texas letter carrier at gun point

NORTH TEXAS — Three North Texas men are headed to prison after robbing a mail carrier at gunpoint.

According to the Department of Justice, the men confessed to stealing the arrow key, a master key that allows access to blue mail collection boxes, on Oct. 2, 2023. The robbery was caught on a surveillance camera.

US Attorney's Office Northern District of Texas

The men were identified as Jlynn Laneil Dunn, 21, Daylin Darden, 24, and D Colby Vashion Lewis, 23.

When investigators searched one of the men's homes they found guns, drugs, checks and a DVR system. Footage from the DVR showed the three men gathered at the home before the robbery on Oct. 2.

In the video, Darden can be seen leaving the home with a gun matching the one used during the robbery.

US Attorney's Office Northern District of Texas

The DVR also showed them return after the robbery with Dunn holding a small item attached to a long gold chain, the same type of chain used to carry USPS arrow keys.

Investigators also found a direct message on Dunn's Instagram account sent about 10 minutes before the robbery, stating, "I'm tryna go get us a key rn so I can get these real scam Money."

Dunn, Darden, and Lewis each pleaded guilty to robbery of mail matter, money, or other property of the United States on May 8.

The men face up to 10 years in federal prison. Sentencing is set for September 3.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service was assisted in its investigation by the Fort Worth and Arlington Police Departments.



