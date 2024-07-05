3 killed in Fort Worth car wash shooting, suspect faces capital murder charges

FORT WORTH – A 26-year-old man is facing capital murder charges after three people – including two young children – were killed during a shooting at a car wash late Thursday on West Cleburne Road.

The murder suspect, Kanard Trent Murphy, is currently undergoing a medical evaluation at the local hospital, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Police say Murphy, who was also wounded, fought with one of the shooting victims before he began shooting at him while others were present.

"My heart breaks for the families who are waking up after the 4th of July, a day meant for celebration, to grieve the loss of young lives taken by senseless crime," Fort Worth Chief of Police Neil Noakes said in a news release. "We share in their grief and remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community."

When officers arrived at Crystal Clean Car Wash around 11:40 p.m., they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He later succumbed to his injuries, police said

Five additional shooting victims were transported to a local hospital by private vehicles. Among them, two girls aged 4 and 15 months old, died. The remaining three victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The names of those killed will not be released until next-of-kin are notified.