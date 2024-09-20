2 suffer minor injuries during rough emergency landing in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY – Two people suffered minor injuries Friday when a single-engine plane made a rough emergency landing and crashed into a fence at a private airstrip, a Texas DPS spokesman said.

The two were on board the Kitfox Model IV when it crashed about 7:20 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

An FAA spokesperson said the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate and that a preliminary accident report will be released, typically the next business day.

The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates, the FAA said.