2 injured in Lake Whitney cliff jumping incident, rescued from ledge and airlifted in multi-agency response

Two people injured while cliff jumping at Lake Whitney in Bosque County on Saturday were rescued from a rock ledge and airlifted for medical care in a multi-agency effort, officials said.

The Bosque County Sheriff's Office there said the pair was cliff jumping on Lake Whitney when they were injured and became stuck on a rock ledge. The rescue operation was no small feat.

Officials said crews had to get to the ledge and carefully lower the victims down on backboards to the rescue boats waiting below.

They were then taken by boat to a landing zone and taken by AirEvac for further medical care.

The Bosque County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Texas Parks and Wildlife, North Bosque EMS, Air Evac, Steele Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Lakeside Volunteer Fire Department, Westshore Volunteer Fire Department and White Bluff Volunteer Fire Department.