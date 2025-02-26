2 injured after car crashes into recently closed bakery in Fort Worth

A vehicle crashed through a former bakery and cafe in Fort Worth early Wednesday morning.

Fort Worth police said the car slammed into the building along the 4000 block of White Settlement Road around 3 a.m.

A CBS News Texas breaking news photographer captured video showing the vehicle lodged in the front of Pearl Snap Kolaches and Cafe, leaving a gaping hole.

Emergency responders worked to remove the car and clear debris before boarding up the front of the building, which was anchored next to a yoga and pilates studio.

Pearl Snap was known for its unique sweet and savory pastries before closing at the end of January after 11 years in business, according to a social media post.

Extensive damage to the vehicle's front and side was clearly visible before it was loaded onto a tow truck and hauled away.

Two passengers in the vehicle were taken to a local hospital with various injuries. Police have not indicated if speed was a factor in the crash.