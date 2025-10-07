2 children drown in the Brazos River in Johnson County, officials say

Two young children drowned in the Brazos River in Johnson County on Tuesday, officials said.

Just after 6:10 p.m., the Johnson County Sheriff's Office and several emergency response agencies were called to possible drownings in the Brazos River near Hamm Creek Park, outside of Rio Vista.

The sheriff's office said deputies and first responders immediately began a search and rescue operation. Two children, ages 5 and 7, were found in the water and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Johnson County Emergency Manager says the children were in the park, and it's not currently clear how they ended up in the river. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said the children are not being identified at this time and that there is no indication of foul play.

Crews from Rio Vista, Grandview, and Johnson County, along with Texas Game Wardens, responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.