I-45 in Downtown Dallas reopens after 18-wheeler crash, fuel spill early Friday morning

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

An overturned 18-wheeler and fuel spill prompted a major Dallas highway to shut down for several hours ahead of the Friday morning rush hour. 

According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, traffic deputies investigated the major accident at southbound I-45/345 at I-30. DSCO said the 18-wheeler lost its load and spilled fuel. 

Texas Department of Transportation

Minor injuries were reported. 

As of 5:45 a.m., the 18-wheeler was hauled away and crews were cleaning up the fuel. The highway reopened shortly after.

