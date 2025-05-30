I-45 in Downtown Dallas reopens after 18-wheeler crash, fuel spill early Friday morning

An overturned 18-wheeler and fuel spill prompted a major Dallas highway to shut down for several hours ahead of the Friday morning rush hour.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, traffic deputies investigated the major accident at southbound I-45/345 at I-30. DSCO said the 18-wheeler lost its load and spilled fuel.

Texas Department of Transportation

Minor injuries were reported.

As of 5:45 a.m., the 18-wheeler was hauled away and crews were cleaning up the fuel. The highway reopened shortly after.