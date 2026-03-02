15-year-old boy killed in Plano crash, 3 others injured, police say

A 15-year-old boy has been killed in a two-vehicle crash in Plano on Monday afternoon, police said.

Plano police said they and Plano Fire-Rescue were called to the 600 block of Independence Parkway around noon for a reported crash.

Police said the initial investigation revealed that the driver of a blue Chevrolet Cobalt, headed south on Independence Parkway, lost control and crossed the center median, then hit a white Lincoln Navigator that was traveling north on Independence Parkway.

A 15-year-old boy riding in the Navigator was pronounced dead on the scene by Plano Fire-Rescue. The three other people in the car, including the driver, were taken to the hospital. Plano police said the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The person driving the Volt was not taken to the hospital, police said.

Plano PD said speed appears to have contributed to the crash and the investigation is ongoing.