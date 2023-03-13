13-year-old girl missing from Dallas found in a shed in North Carolina

LEXINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A North Carolina man is facing kidnapping and rape charges after police found a 13-year old missing girl from Dallas locked in a building on his property.

Jorge Ivan Santos Camacho Davidson County Sheriff's Office

The girl had been chatting with Jorge Ivan Santos Camacho via a social media platform, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, who say their conversations were consistent with grooming and enticement.

It wasn't specified if she was picked up from Dallas and taken to North Carolina or if she was flown out – but video cameras from her home showed a vehicle that was registered to an address in Davidson County, North Carolina.

On March 10, shortly after receiving a tip about the missing girl from the FBI, that vehicle was located at a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, police found out that the girl was locked in an outbuilding on the property the vehicle was registered at. An outbuilding could be a shed, garage or barn on the same property of a house, but not connected to it.

Camacho was taken into custody and charged with abduction of children; felonious restraint; human trafficking; two counts of statutory rape of a child; two counts of statutory sex offense with a child; and indecent liberties.

He is being held on a $1.25 million bond.

Police say the girl didn't have any physical injuries. She was taken to a local hospital where she was evaluated, then was transported back to Dallas.

"This is still under investigation," Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons said. "This is just the tip of the iceberg we feel, so we are still investigating this."