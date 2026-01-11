Watch CBS News
A 13 pound North Texas newborn has a lot of love, with a lot to love

By Bo Evans

/ CBS Texas

One of North Texas' newest residents, Canyon Cooper Smith, has been here for just about three weeks. But the 13 lb. newborn already has a lot of nicknames.

"We call him our squishy a lot. Big boy. Somebody called him the Grand Canyon. Supa Kupa. Chunkmeister," said Arlington mom Markie Smith. "Yeah he's hefty, he's solid."

His size was just a bit of a shock to Mom when he was born.  

"We were expecting him to be about 10 lbs. When he came out, and they said 12, I did not believe them," said Smith, "and they were like, 'He's huge,' and he was screaming. They were holding him up like this, and it was just rolls. That's all I could see. Just bright red mad and rolls."

Joshua photographer Kim Fain has been taking newborn photos for more than a decade.  

"This is the biggest baby I've ever had. Chunk," said Fain. 

You probably didn't know, but just a few pounds can make a big difference when photographing a baby.

"Yeah, my wrists will hurt tomorrow, said Fain. "You can definitely tell the difference between a six-pound baby and a 10-pound baby. Add three or four more pounds; he's over 13 pounds now." 

However, there is no confusion; Canyon is a fan favorite around here.

"From the moment he's arrived, he's just changed... I mean, look at all this hoopla over him," said Smith. 

Canyon is a big baby who's going to get a whole lot of love. And possibly, a scholarship.

"I've been jokingly shouting out 'Jerry Jones' because, you know," said Smith.

