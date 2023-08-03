12-year-old girl dies after getting hit by pickup truck in Southlake, police say

SOUTHLAKE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A 12-year-old girl has died after getting hit by a pickup truck in Southlake Thursday morning, police said.

Around 9:30 a.m. Aug. 3, police and fire crews were sent to the 100 block of Davis Boulevard in response to a crash involving a white Chevrolet pickup truck and a young pedestrian riding a bike.

According to witness reports, the truck was driving northbound on Davis Boulevard while the girl was riding her bike on the sidewalk in the same direction. Reports indicate that as the truck turned right into a private drive, the two collided.

The young cyclist was taken to Baylor Scott & White in Grapevine in critical condition; however, she passed away at approximately 10:15 a.m. Her identity has not been released at this time.

Police said the roadway around the scene has since reopened and that an investigation is underway.