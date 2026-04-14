12-year-old North Texas boy struck, killed by two vehicles on highway, police say

A 12-year-old boy was struck and killed by two vehicles on an Irving highway over the weekend, police confirm.

According to the Irving Police Department, around 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, officers responded to the reported incident on the westbound express lane of SH 183 at Belt Line Road.

Officials said two cars were traveling in the express lane when the boy, identified as Jeremy Cruz-Sorto, climbed over the concrete barrier into the roadway. Both vehicles hit him, and he died at the scene, police said. It was unclear why the boy was trying to cross the highway on foot.

Both drivers stopped when it became safe to do so and called 911.

The westbound lanes were closed as crews worked to clear the scene and investigate the incident.

Cruz-Sorto's family set up on online fundraising page in his honor.

At this time, police have not said if any charges will be filed in the case.