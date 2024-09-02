Watch CBS News
10-month-old child, 2 others seriously injured in Everman rollover accident

EVERMAN – A 10-month-old child and two other occupants were seriously injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident Monday on Everman Parkway.

All three occupants, who were ejected, were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, Everman police said.

"The baby was later listed as stable but critical, undergoing further evaluation," a police spokesman said in an email.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office is assisting.

Doug Myers

Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

