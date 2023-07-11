Watch CBS News
1 woman dead after road rage shooting in Hurst; No suspect in custody

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

HURST (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A woman has died after she was shot during a road rage incident. 

Police say it happened around 9:18 p.m. on July 10 at the 1400 block of West Hurst Boulevard. 

When they arrived, there was a 37-year-old woman who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Her husband told police that they were driving their vehicle northbound on East Loop 820 when another vehicle fired several shots at them.

The woman was taken to JPS Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a small, dark-colored older model car. The victim's vehicle is described as a maroon 2017 Kia minivan.

If you have information about the shooting, police ask that you contact Detective C. Jackson at 817-788-7179. 

