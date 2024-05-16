1 person dead after falling into trash compactor at UPS facility

DALLAS – An investigation is underway after a person died at a UPS facility Thursday morning.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says the person fell into a trash compactor at the facility, located in Northwest Dallas.

"We were saddened to hear of the accident involving a vendor for UPS this morning in Dallas," a spokesperson for UPS said. "We're working with authorities to investigate and defer additional questions to the responding authorities."

DFR's Urban Search and Rescue Team was sent to extricate the person. DFR says they did not know the person's condition at the time.

There is no word yet on what led to the death.