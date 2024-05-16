Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person dead after falling into trash compactor at UPS facility

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

DALLAS – An investigation is underway after a person died at a UPS facility Thursday morning.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says the person fell into a trash compactor at the facility, located in Northwest Dallas.

"We were saddened to hear of the accident involving a vendor for UPS this morning in Dallas," a spokesperson for UPS said. "We're working with authorities to investigate and defer additional questions to the responding authorities."  

DFR's Urban Search and Rescue Team was sent to extricate the person. DFR says they did not know the person's condition at the time. 

There is no word yet on what led to the death.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

First published on May 16, 2024 / 12:14 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.