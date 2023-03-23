1 person dead, another hospitalized after shooting at Dallas motel

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — One person is dead and another is hospitalized following a shooting at a Dallas motel early Thursday morning, police said.

At 3:33 a.m. March 23, police responded to a shooting call at a Motel 6 in the 1600 block of Regal Row.

When officers arrived, they found two victims who had been shot. One victim died at the scene and the other was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

There has been no word on any suspect(s) at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.