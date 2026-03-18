Joe Kent, ex-Trump counterterrorism chief who resigned over Iran war, under FBI investigation for alleged leaks

The FBI is investigating former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent in connection with alleged leaks of classified information, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the matter tell CBS News.

The probe began before Kent resigned this week over the Trump administration's handling of the war with Iran, the sources said. The FBI's Criminal Division is handling the probe, which has been underway for some time, one source said.

The FBI declined to comment. Kent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The news was first reported by Semafor.

This is a breaking story; it will be updated.