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Joe Kent, ex-Trump counterterrorism chief who resigned over Iran war, under FBI investigation for alleged leaks

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Jennifer Jacobs
Jennifer Jacobs
Senior White House reporter
Jennifer Jacobs is a senior White House reporter at CBS News.
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Jennifer Jacobs,
Jacob Rosen
Jacob Rosen
Justice Department Reporter
Jake Rosen is a reporter covering the Department of Justice. He was previously a campaign digital reporter covering President Trump's 2024 campaign and also served as an associate producer for "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan."
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Jacob Rosen

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The FBI is investigating former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent in connection with alleged leaks of classified information, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the matter tell CBS News. 

The probe began before Kent resigned this week over the Trump administration's handling of the war with Iran, the sources said. The FBI's Criminal Division is handling the probe, which has been underway for some time, one source said. 

The FBI declined to comment. Kent did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

The news was first reported by Semafor.

This is a breaking story; it will be updated.

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