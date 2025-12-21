1 motorcyclist killed, 2 others injured in crash on LBJ Texpress, Dallas police say

One motorcyclist is dead and two others are injured after a crash with a vehicle on Saturday night, Dallas police said.

Officers were called to an accident in the 3800 block of LBJ Texpress E. around 9:25 p.m. Three motorcycles and one vehicle were involved in the accident.

One motorcyclist died at the scene and two other motorcyclists were taken to the hospital, police said. Their conditions are currently unknown. Dallas Fire-Rescue also responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.