Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead after being hit by TRE train in Fort Worth

By Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

FORT WORTH – One person is dead after being struck by a Trinity Railway Express train.

The accident occurred at about 5:10 p.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of East 1st Street.

"TRE passengers may experience delays due to an incident near West Sylvania," DART said in a social media post. "A bus shuttle is in service between Fort Worth Central and Trinity Lakes stations. Our apologies for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience."

This is a developing story.

Doug Myers

Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.