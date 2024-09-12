1 dead after being hit by TRE train in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH – One person is dead after being struck by a Trinity Railway Express train.

The accident occurred at about 5:10 p.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of East 1st Street.

"TRE passengers may experience delays due to an incident near West Sylvania," DART said in a social media post. "A bus shuttle is in service between Fort Worth Central and Trinity Lakes stations. Our apologies for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience."

This is a developing story.