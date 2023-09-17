Watch CBS News
1 dead, 1 critically injured after shooting on freeway

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A man was found inside a vehicle stalled in the left lane of traffic in the 2600 block of N. Stemmons Freeway Saturday evening.

When Dallas police arrived at the scene, they also found a woman shot on the shoulder of the freeway. Both victims were taken to a local hospital. The man died and the woman remains in critical condition. 

The investigation is ongoing.

The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Detective Joshua Romero at (214) 671-4226 or email him at joshua.romero@dallaspolice.gov.

