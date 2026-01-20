Trump to speak at White House press briefing to mark first year of second term
What to know about Trump's press briefing:
- President Trump will join the White House press briefing soon to mark one year since his second inauguration.
- Press secretary Karoline Leavitt teased his appearance in a post on X, saying she will be joined at the briefing by a "very special guest." The White House confirmed she was referring to the president. The briefing was scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., and you can watch it in the player at the top of this story when it begins.
- Mr. Trump is set to depart Washington later in the day to travel to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum, the annual gathering of world leaders, policymakers and business figures.
- The president has continued to pressure European allies to get on board with his plan to acquire Greenland, following his threat to impose tariffs on eight European countries over the weekend. The threat of a trade war with Europe sent markets tumbling on Tuesday, with major stock indices down at least 1%.
Trump set to depart for Davos later Tuesday
Mr. Trump is expected to leave for Davos tonight to attend the World Economic Forum. Before his arrival, European leaders have been expressing strong opposition to Mr. Trump's attempts to obtain Greenland, and the president has been berating and mocking some of the European leaders he'll see there before he departs.
He called the U.K.'s decision to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius — a deal his administration previously supported — an act of "great stupidity" and said it was another reason that the U.S. must control Greenland. He also posted a note from French President Emmanuel Macron had sent to him saying, "I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland."
Newsom says it's "critical" that European leaders "develop a backbone" and stand up to Trump
Speaking at Davos, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday "it's critical" that European Union leaders "develop a backbone" and push back more forcefully on President Trump's threats to take over Greenland.
"Trump thrives on finding vulnerabilities and weakness, and he exploits them," Newsom told CBS News' Ed O'Keefe in an interview earlier Tuesday. "What he doesn't respond well to, and what is effective, is strength. And he responds to that in a very different way."
Newsom called the Greenland matter a "manufactured crisis" and said Mr. Trump has pinned himself in a corner on the issue because "it's pretty damn obvious he's not going to invade."
"He now doesn't have many cards to play," Newsom said.
Newsom related the diplomatic row to Mr. Trump's crackdown on higher education, media companies and law firms.
"I'm sick of the CEOs with their knee pads, universities selling out, law firms selling out, media selling out to this guy. Our allies are selling out alliances over 80 years because they're not standing with more conviction," he said.
More than 10 countries have signed on to Trump's "Board of Peace," sources say
More than 10 countries have signed on to join Mr. Trump's "Board of Peace" for Gaza, sources familiar with the discussions told CBS News, though only five — United Arab Emirates, Belarus, Morocco, Hungary and Canada — have publicly accepted his invitation to join.
As the president envisions it, the group would comprise world leaders, with him as its chairman. Countries can contribute $1 billion to become permanent members, rather than holding a typical three-year membership, the White House said, although Canada has said it won't pay to join.
Some countries will contribute far less, possibly around $20 million, one of the sources said.
The group's formation is facing serious headwinds from U.S. allies, particularly as the president renews his push to acquire Greenland and has not ruled out the use of military force to do so. Low support for the board could be embarrassing for the administration in Davos.
Trump continues push to acquire Greenland
The president's push for Greenland is only intensifying, with Mr. Trump saying he'll impose heavy tariffs on countries that oppose his expansion plans.
The president hasn't ruled out the use of military force to acquire the semi-autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, and NATO allies are on edge, with some deploying military forces to Greenland for exercises that they say are meant to show their commitment to strengthening collective security.
On Tuesday, European Union Commission President called Mr. Trump's threat to levy tariffs on eight NATO allies over their stance on Greenland a "mistake" that risks sending U.S. and European relations into a "downward spiral."
Ahead of Davos, the president posted an AI-generated image showing him planting an American flag on Greenland, alongside Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
9 major themes that defined the first year of Trump's second term
In the year since his return to power, the president has shifted America's approach to foreign policy and allies, targeted his political enemies, prioritized mass deportations and put his mark on Washington's architecture.
Read more here about the themes that have shaped his first 365 days in office.