More than 10 countries have signed on to Trump's "Board of Peace," sources say

Washington — More than 10 countries have signed on to join President Trump's "Board of Peace" for Gaza, sources familiar with the discussions told CBS News, though only five — United Arab Emirates, Belarus, Morocco, Hungary and Canada — have publicly accepted his invitation to join.

As the president envisions it, the group would comprise world leaders, with him as its chairman. Countries can contribute $1 billion to become permanent members, rather than holding a typical three-year membership, the White House said, although Canada has said it won't pay to join.

Some countries will contribute far less, possibly around $20 million, one of the sources said.

A White House official told CBS News over the weekend that "virtually every dollar" raised would be spent on the board's mandate in Gaza. Fundraising to rebuild Gaza will be a separate effort, one U.S. official said.

Another U.S. official told CBS News that the president wants a signing ceremony for the board at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, and has been contemplating whether the board's work should extend beyond Gaza, and perhaps be a rival to the United Nations.

But the group's formation is facing serious headwinds from U.S. allies, particularly as the president renews his push to acquire Greenland and has not ruled out the use of military force to do so. Low support for the board could be embarrassing for the administration in Davos.

Russia has been invited, despite its continued assault on Ukraine and the Trump administration's statement that the Kremlin poses such a threat to national security that the U.S. must acquire Greenland to counter it.

On Monday night, the president threatened France with 200% tariffs on French wine and champagne — which would likely make those products far more expensive for Americans — if the French don't join the board. The White House hasn't yet said whether Mr. Trump was serious or whether he was joking. At this point, France doesn't intend to give a favorable response to the U.S., according to a source familiar with its deliberations.

The White House says the Board of Peace will "play an essential role in fulfilling all 20 points of the president's Gaza plan, providing strategic oversight, mobilizing international resources, and ensuring accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development."