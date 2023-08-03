Trump to be arraigned on federal charges in special counsel's 2020 election probe

Trump to be arraigned on federal charges in special counsel's 2020 election probeget the free app
Washington — Former President Donald Trump is set to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in federal court in Washington, D.C., on charges related to his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results, his first appearance in the latest case brought by special counsel Jack Smith.
Trump's arraignment is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET. While cameras are not allowed in the courtroom, CBS News will have live coverage from reporters on the scene and analysis of all the developments as events unfold.
A federal grand jury hearing evidence in Smith's investigation approved a historic indictment on Tuesday charging Trump with four felony counts: conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights.
The 45-page indictment accuses Trump and six unnamed co-conspirators of pursuing several schemes to block the transfer of power to Joe Biden after Trump lost the 2020 election, culminating in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The indictment alleges Trump knew his claims of widespread voter fraud were false but "repeated and widely disseminated them anyway — to make his knowingly false claims appear legitimate, create an intense national atmosphere of mistrust and anger, and erode public faith in the administration of the election."
Trump has denounced Smith's probe as politically motivated and denies any wrongdoing. He is expected to enter a not guilty plea in U.S. District Court in Washington.
Trump indictment portrays Pence as crucial figure in special counsel's case
The Trump indictment makes clear that former Vice President Mike Pence is a critical witness in the prosecution's case against the former president.
In the indictment, Pence is portrayed as the central figure resisting Trump and his co-conspirators' alleged schemes to delay the transfer of power before and on Jan. 6, 2021, repeatedly rebuffing Trump's demands that he reject the Electoral College results while overseeing a joint session of Congress.
Pence's actions in the lead-up to Jan. 6 have been well-documented, including by the House committee that investigated the attack and by Pence himself. He recently wrote a memoir that described his experience after the 2020 election and on Jan. 6.
But the indictment provides new insight into just how crucial Pence's recollections and "contemporaneous notes" were to special counsel Jack Smith and his investigators as they built a case that resulted in Tuesday's historic indictment. Pence appeared before the grand jury hearing evidence in Smith's investigation for seven hours in April after initially resisting a subpoena for his testimony.
Trump won't have his mugshot taken, official says
A U.S. official tells CBS News that Thursday's arraignment will mirror the process that unfolded before his first arraignment on federal charges in Miami in June. That appearance came after Smith filed charges related to his parallel investigation into the discovery of classified documents at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home after he left the White House.
On Thursday, Trump will be "processed" — not "arrested" — by U.S. Marshals at the federal courthouse in Washington before appearing in court, the official said. His fingerprints will be taken digitally and his information will be collected, but he won't have to sit for a mugshot, according to this official.
The judge overseeing Thursday's arraignment is Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya. District Judge Tanya Chutkan was randomly selected to oversee the prosecution moving forward.
Trump attorney vows strong defense, may seek change of venue
Trump's attorney John Lauro characterized the second federal indictment of his client as an unprecedented criminalization of political speech.
"This is the first time that political speech has been criminalized in the history of the United States," Lauro told "CBS Mornings" on Wednesday.
"We are in a constitutional abyss right now. We've never seen this," he said. "The president wants his day in court. Most importantly, he wants to get to the truth, which we will do in this case."
Lauro said the defense team may seek a change of venue to West Virginia or another part of the country to ensure a fair trial.
Who are the co-conspirators in the Trump indictment?
Six unnamed co-conspirators are described in the Trump indictment. The document doesn't identify them, but based on details in the indictment, past reporting and sources close to the investigation, their alleged actions — and sometimes their own words — appear to match these identities. At least five of them are lawyers, according to the indictment.
Read the full text of the Trump indictment
The indictment was returned by the federal grand jury on Tuesday and charges Trump with four felony counts. Read it in full here:
