What to expect from Trump's third criminal arraignment

Former President Donald Trump is expected to appear at a Washington, D.C., courthouse Thursday as he faces another arraignment, this time to face federal charges related to alleged efforts to interfere with the results of the 2020 election. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa and CBS News chief national affairs and justice correspondent Jeff Pegues have more on the arraignment and the security measures in place for it.
