Former Trump attorney Tim Parlatore says case against former president will "totally die" in front of a jury Donald Trump's former attorney Tim Parlatore says the special counsel's case against Trump for his response to the 2020 election will come down to what Trump knew about false claims of fraud and the testimony of witnesses including former Attorney General Bill Barr. Parlatore joined CBS News' Norah O'Donnell to discuss the case ahead of Trump's arraignment in Washington, D.C.