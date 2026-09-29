North Texas cities prepare for heavy rain, flash flooding

After a summer packed with 100-degree days, now a change of pace. Cities across the Metroplex are preparing for the potential for multiple inches of rain starting Wednesday.

"Really, the big threat with this system is going to be locally some heavy rainfall and some flash flooding," said Tom Bradshaw, with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

The city of Arlington's public works crews were spotted inspecting culverts, clearing debris ahead of the rain. Dallas Fire Rescue is also preparing for potential flooding. Station 59 is one of the department's main stations responding to swift-water calls.

"The northwest part of town is one of the notorious ones, east Dallas, old east Dallas, downtown, any of those," said Captain Timothy Baker. "The Turtle Creek area, obviously, we've had some notorious runs out there."

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Baker said crews train year-round and keep a close eye on flood-prone areas, including the Trinity River floodplain, which is susceptible to runoff-driven flooding. During heavy rain, DFR tends to see several calls for people who drive into high water, as well as flooding at homeless encampments.

"Turn around, don't drown," Baker said. "Do not drive into water, even if it's stagnant water, even if it doesn't look like it's moving, it could have a current in it, and you don't see it, just do not take the chance."

A First Street report found that Dallas has a moderate flood risk, with more than 20,000 properties at risk of flooding over the next 30 years.

Just last week, the city of Dallas approved a $5 million plan to conduct engineering studies on flooding throughout the city. Ahead of the severe weather, a city spokesperson said, "Dallas Water Utilities (DWU) Stormwater Operations conducts year-round inspections and maintenance of drainage infrastructure and channels to help ensure the reliability of the City's drainage system. With heavy rainfall expected in Dallas later this week, DWU is taking additional operational measures to prepare for potential impacts. Crews are reviewing known flood-prone locations, stormwater pump stations, sump areas, stormwater inlets and other critical drainage infrastructure while continuing necessary maintenance ahead of the expected rainfall. Staff are prepared to work rotating 12-hour shifts and deploy to areas with a history of flooding as conditions warrant."

While North Texas needs heavy rain to relieve the extreme drought conditions, too much at all can be dangerous.

"Obviously, keep up with the forecast, kind of have a plan for where to go, particularly if you're driving," said Bradshaw. "You know, you want to try to stay ahead of the flooding by just staying out of the flood-prone areas to begin with."