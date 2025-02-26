Fin Daniel Gómez CBS News

Fin Daniel Gómez is CBS News' political director and executive director, Politics and White House. In this role, Gómez oversees the daily White House and political coverage for CBS News and works closely with Washington bureau leadership to inform the Network's political coverage. He reports to the vice president and Washington bureau chief and the president of editorial and newsgathering for CBS News and Stations.

Gómez was named CBS News political director in February 2022 and since then has overseen the daily newsgathering and coverage of the 2022 midterms and the 2024 presidential election. Gómez leads the recruiting, training and mentoring of political campaign reporters covering the presidential elections across CBS News platforms. He is also a regular contributor to political and election coverage on the CBS News 24/7 streaming network.

Gómez brings cross-platform political journalism experience to his roles, including seven years as a White House producer for CBS News, and prior to that, for Fox News. He has covered five presidential campaign cycles from the campaign trail and four administrations.

Gómez joined CBS News in 2018 as a White House producer supporting newsgathering efforts on the White House beat during President Trump's first term and the Biden administration. He traveled domestically and internationally with the president and coordinated breaking news from the White House for all CBS News platforms.

Gómez previously worked at Fox News, first as an embed reporter covering seven different candidates during the 2008 presidential campaign cycle, then as a producer at the network's Washington bureau covering Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign. He also covered Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential run and received distinction for his objective reporting. He was also a field producer in Miami focused on Latin American coverage, and he contributed to the network's coverage of breaking news, including the cartel wars in Mexico, the political and economic crisis gripping Venezuela, and the tides of violent crime in the Brazilian favelas. Gómez also served as a Miami-based special campaign correspondent for Fox News Latino, where he primarily covered political issues impacting the Latino community.

He returned to Washington as a special events and politics producer and later became a White House producer covering the Obama administration. Gómez has also covered stories in Iraq, Myanmar (formerly Burma), and Ukraine. He began his journalism career at ABC News' Washington bureau.

Gómez is the first Latino journalist to serve on the White House Correspondents Association's board in its 111-year history and a former national board member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. Gómez is also the first Latino to serve as political director among the five major U.S. news networks. He is a graduate of Loyola University in Maryland.