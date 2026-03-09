Wes Moore to give commencement addresses in 2028 battleground states

Maryland Gov. Wes More is planning a series of upcoming commencement addresses in presidential battleground states in May, a lineup that quietly broadens his national profile as the first-term Democratic governor continues to draw party attention as a potential presidential contender in 2028, CBS News has learned.

According to Democratic sources familiar with his planning, Moore is expected to deliver a commencement address in May at Valley Forge Military Academy and College in Pennsylvania, his alma mater. The appearance returns Moore to a key swing state and to an institution closely tied to his personal story and early military training. Moore, a Rhodes scholar, later went on to graduate from Johns Hopkins University and the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom before serving as an officer in the U.S. Army, deploying to Afghanistan with the 82nd Airborne Division.

Moore is also expected to speak at Johnson C. Smith University , a historically Black college and university in North Carolina, as well as at Frostburg State University in western Maryland.

The mix of campuses, which span two battleground states, is likely to increase speculation that Moore is weighing a White House run after the midterms. As the country's only sitting Black governor, Moore's appearance at an HBCU could also resonate with key Democratic constituencies in the Tar Steel State, a potential swing state with a high-profile Senate race. Black voters make up the largest share of registered Democrats in North Carolina, accounting for about 46%, according to research from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.

In a statement, Ryhan Lake, a spokesperson for Moore, said "Governor Moore is honored to be invited to celebrate the Class of 2026—including graduates from Maryland, one of our nation's historic HBCUs, and his own alma mater."

Lake continued that the commencements will be a "moment to the dedication, service, and promise of the next generation of leaders committed to uplifting communities in our state and across the country."

Moore has consistently said his focus remains on Maryland, where he is currently running for reelection in a gubernatorial race in which he is considered the overwhelming frontrunner, according to recent polls.

During a recent CBS News "Things That Matter" town hall moderated by Norah O'Donnell, Moore was asked about his political future and whether his rising national profile signaled interest in a presidential run.

"I'm not running for president," Moore responded. He went on to stress that his priority remains governing Maryland, pointing to what he described as unfinished work on economic growth and public safety.

Moore said his focus is on delivering results for Marylanders rather than looking toward a national office. When asked whether he was ruling out a White House bid at some point in the future, Moore declined to make any long-term declarations, saying he "doesn't see a reason" to look beyond his present role, reiterating that his current focus remains squarely in Maryland.

"I love my job. I love what I'm doing," he said.

Commencement addresses have long served as a relatively low-key way for potential White House aspirants in both parties to expand their reach and test the primary waters before formal decisions about national ambitions are made. In 2006, then-Sen.r Barack Obama gave a commencement address at Northwestern University less than a year before he launched his 2008 presidential bid and right after the 2006 midterms. In 1999, Texas Gov. George W. Bush delivered the commencement address at Southern Methodist University just before he announced his 2000 presidential campaign.

There have been other examples where potential contenders decided to bow out after a high-profile commencement address despite an internal party push for their candidacies, including former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. In 2006, Rice gave a graduation speech at Boston College, fueling speculation that she may run for the White House in that cycle, as a "Draft Condi" grassroots effort was rising in the Republican party, but ultimately, she opted against a presidential bid.