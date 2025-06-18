Anne Hsu CBS News

Anne Hsu is the executive producer of the Emmy Award-winning Sunday morning public affairs program "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on CBS.

Most recently, Hsu was the senior broadcast producer for "Face the Nation" managing all aspects of broadcast production through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. She also led the production of major interviews, including with House Speaker Mike Johnson at the U.S.-Mexico border, CIA Director Bill Burns in Langley, Virginia, and a high-stakes remote interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy just two months into his country's war with Russia.

Hsu joined CBS News in 2014 as an associate producer for CBSN (now CBS News 24/7), and then served in multiple roles that helped shape the streaming network's digital content. In 2018, she was the broadcast producer for the "CBS Weekend News," leading weekend coverage of some of the major stories of that year, including the Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, the Trump-Putin summit in Helsinki and the devastating aftermath of the Camp Fire in Paradise, California.

Before joining CBS News, Hsu was a news producer at Portland, Oregon television stations KPTV Fox 12 and KATU, where she oversaw editorial content and production for daily afternoon and evening newscasts. While at KPTV, she earned an Emmy nomination for breaking news coverage on the 6 p.m. newscast. Hsu began her journalism career at CBS affiliate KPSP-TV in Palm Springs, California.

Hsu graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in broadcast journalism and a minor in international relations. She is a graduate of the Asian American Journalists Association's Executive Leadership Program. Hsu was born in Stamford, Connecticut, grew up in Hong Kong, and is fluent in Cantonese.