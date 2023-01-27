Worker charged in August poisoning death of Walnut Creek nursing home resident

MARTINEZ -- The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office on Friday announced that a worker at an Atria nursing home in Walnut Creek has been charged with felony elder abuse in the poisoning death of a 94-year-old resident last August.

The worker at Atria Walnut Creek -- identified as 54-year-old San Pablo resident Lateshia Sherise Starling -- has been charged in connection with the death of a 94-year-old resident Constantine Albert Canoun on August 31, 2022. The complaint against Starling states that while Canoun was under her care in the Memory Care Unit at Atria Walnut Creek, she "willfully caused and permitted him to be placed in a situation in which his health was endangered."

On the night of August 23rd, Canoun -- who suffered from dementia -- was rushed to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek after ingesting all-purpose cleaning solution in a nearby kitchen area. He died on August 31st from injuries to his stomach, esophagus, and part of his throat.

A few days after his death, facility officials released a statement claiming it was uncertain what caused the reaction, but that they believe it was likely "food related." Atria confirmed at the time the employees who were involved were suspended as the incident was being investigated.

The investigation by the Walnut Creek Police Department into the incident led police to refer the case to the Contra Costa District Attorney's Office on January 24th. After reviewing the referral, charges were filed in Contra Costa County Superior Court.

Starling will be arraigned on January 31st at 1:30 pm in Martinez. She is currently in the Martinez Detention Facility with a bail amount set at $100,000.

The death at the Walnut Creek facility came after another Atria nursing home in the Bay Area faced scrutiny when a resident was fatally poisoned with dishwashing detergent.

Three residents at the Atria Hillsdale care home were hospitalized after ingesting dishwashing soap. One of the residents, identified as a 93-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

In a statement to KPIX at the time of the incident, Altria Hillsdale said the residents drank dishwashing liquid after it was served to them as a beverage.