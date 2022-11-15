Woman holding child allegedly attacks flight attendant on flight from San Francisco

Woman holding child allegedly strikes flight attendant on fight from San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) - A woman holding a child allegedly went on a rampage on board a flight out San Francisco bound for Chicago.

Three people ended up getting checked out at the hospital, including a flight attendant.

The incident happened Sunday morning aboard a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Chicago.

The airline said police took the disruptive passenger off the plane once it landed. Now the FBI and the FAA are investigating the incident.

No word on what charges the suspect will face.