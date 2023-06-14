Woman driving with toddler arrested for DUI after crashing into light pole in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA -- Santa Rosa police arrested a woman on suspicion of driving under the influence Tuesday after she crashed her SUV -- with her 2-year-old son in a car seat in the back -- into a light pole.

At about 2:30 p.m., police arrived at the scene of a solo vehicle collision at the intersection of state Highway 12 and South Wright Road on the city's west side.

According to witnesses, police said a white Audi SUV was traveling eastbound on Highway 12 at a high rate of speed when it collided with a light pole on the southwest corner of South Wright Road.

The driver, a 40-year-old woman from Sebastopol, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and causing injury to another.

The driver was found in the vehicle, along with her two-year-old son who was in a car seat in the back. Both were transported to the hospital with significant injuries, police said. Both were expected to survive.

A DUI investigator determined that the woman appeared to be under the influence of prescription medication.

In addition to being arrested for DUI, the woman is being investigated for felony child endangerment, police said.