Westbound lanes of Bay Bridge briefly blocked by police activity

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

CHP issued a severe traffic alert early Monday evening when police activity briefly forced the closure of all westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge, according to authorities.

Shortly before 6 p.m., CHP issued the alert regarding the activity on westbound I-80 at the western end of the span near the Fremont St. off-ramp in San Francisco. While authorities said all lanes were blocked, a short time later the San Francisco office of the CHP said that the activity involved a person in crisis who was subsequently talked down.

The closure only lasted about 15 minutes, authorities said.

Authorities did not say if the person was taken into custody. There was also slow traffic reported in the area just west of Treasure Island earlier due to a disabled vehicle blocking the fourth lane from the left starting at around 4:30 p.m., but CHP later clarified that the two incidents were not related. 

Motorists are advised to expect residual delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. 

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

