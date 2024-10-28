Westbound lanes of Bay Bridge briefly blocked by police activity

Person in crisis leads to brief closure of westbound Bay Bridge

CHP issued a severe traffic alert early Monday evening when police activity briefly forced the closure of all westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge, according to authorities.

Shortly before 6 p.m., CHP issued the alert regarding the activity on westbound I-80 at the western end of the span near the Fremont St. off-ramp in San Francisco. While authorities said all lanes were blocked, a short time later the San Francisco office of the CHP said that the activity involved a person in crisis who was subsequently talked down.

The closure only lasted about 15 minutes, authorities said.

Authorities did not say if the person was taken into custody. There was also slow traffic reported in the area just west of Treasure Island earlier due to a disabled vehicle blocking the fourth lane from the left starting at around 4:30 p.m., but CHP later clarified that the two incidents were not related.

Motorists are advised to expect residual delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.