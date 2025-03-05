Westbound Hwy 24 shut down to investigate possible freeway shooting in Orinda

Possible freeway shooting shuts down westbound Highway 24 in Orinda

CHP in the East Bay temporarily shut down westbound lanes of Highway 24 east of the Caldecott Tunnel in Orinda late Wednesday morning after a freeway shooting, authorities said.

CHP confirmed to CBS News Bay Area that officers were investigating a possible shooting in the area. Chopper video showed a vehicle pulled onto the shoulder of westbound Highway 24 shoulder with its back window shattered.

Authorities also posted on X about the incident.

SR-24 WB at Orinda Temporarily Shut Down: CHP Contra Costa temporarily has all lanes closed to investigate a possible freeway shooting. ETO is approximately 30minutes. Use alternate Routes if necessary. pic.twitter.com/EPzn0OzmVB — CHP Contra Costa (@CHP_ContraCosta) March 5, 2025

Highway patrol officers have stopped traffic on westbound Highway 24 before the Fish Ranch Road exit as authorities search for evidence.

CHP confirmed there were no injuries and that traffic would be impacted for approximately 30 minutes during the temporary closure. All westbound lanes were reopened to traffic shortly after 11:45 a.m. Drivers were advised to avoid the area, expect residual delays and use alternate routes.