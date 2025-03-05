Watch CBS News
Crime

Westbound Hwy 24 shut down to investigate possible freeway shooting in Orinda

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Possible freeway shooting shuts down westbound Highway 24 in Orinda
Possible freeway shooting shuts down westbound Highway 24 in Orinda 01:01

CHP in the East Bay temporarily shut down westbound lanes of Highway 24 east of the Caldecott Tunnel in Orinda late Wednesday morning after a freeway shooting, authorities said.

CHP confirmed to CBS News Bay Area that officers were investigating a possible shooting in the area. Chopper video showed a vehicle pulled onto the shoulder of westbound Highway 24 shoulder with its back window shattered.

Authorities also posted on X about the incident.

Highway patrol officers have stopped traffic on westbound Highway 24 before the Fish Ranch Road exit as authorities search for evidence. 

CHP confirmed there were no injuries and that traffic would be impacted for approximately 30 minutes during the temporary closure. All westbound lanes were reopened to traffic shortly after 11:45 a.m. Drivers were advised to avoid the area, expect residual delays and use alternate routes.

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.