Shooting on Highway 24 in Oakland injures 1, closes all eastbound lanes
A shooting along Highway 24 in Oakland injured one person and prompted the closure all eastbound lanes of the highway Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
The incident happened before the Broadway exit from eastbound Highway 24 just east of the Rockridge BART station.
At 12:50 p.m., the CHP said all lanes were blocked just west of Broadway. At 2:18 p.m., the CHP said all eastbound 24 traffic was being diverted off at Claremont Avenue. The lanes were eventually re-opened at about 2:30 p.m.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.