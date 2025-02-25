Watch CBS News
Crime

Shooting on Highway 24 in Oakland injures 1, closes all eastbound lanes

By Carlos Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

A shooting along Highway 24 in Oakland injured one person and prompted the closure all eastbound lanes of the highway Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident happened before the Broadway exit from eastbound Highway 24 just east of the Rockridge BART station.  

At 12:50 p.m., the CHP said all lanes were blocked just west of Broadway. At 2:18 p.m., the CHP said all eastbound 24 traffic was being diverted off at Claremont Avenue. The lanes were eventually re-opened at about 2:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

Carlos Castañeda

Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.