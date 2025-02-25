Shooting on Highway 24 in Oakland injures 1, closes all eastbound lanes

A shooting along Highway 24 in Oakland injured one person and prompted the closure all eastbound lanes of the highway Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident happened before the Broadway exit from eastbound Highway 24 just east of the Rockridge BART station.

At 12:50 p.m., the CHP said all lanes were blocked just west of Broadway. At 2:18 p.m., the CHP said all eastbound 24 traffic was being diverted off at Claremont Avenue. The lanes were eventually re-opened at about 2:30 p.m.

All traffic diverted off to Claremont. Thank you for your patience. All lanes are still currently blocked. ETO 30 mins. pic.twitter.com/aOWU8FoU3V — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) February 25, 2025

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.