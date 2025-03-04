Oakland freeway shooting investigation shuts down southbound I-880

The California Highway Patrol shut down southbound lanes of Interstate 880 for about 20 minutes Tuesday morning to investigate a reported freeway shooting, according to authorities.

CHP told CBS News Bay Area that they received a report at around 7:30 a.m. of a suspect in a vehicle who was brandishing a firearm and fired a single round at another vehicle while traveling southbound on I-880 between Oak and 16th. Authorities said both vehicles continued on after the incident.

Responding CHP officers arrived in the area and shut down all southbound lanes near Broadway to investigate the shooting. The CHP Oakland office posted about the freeway closure at around 10:30 a.m., several hours after the incident occurred.

Southbound 880 at Broadway. All lanes blocked due to police activity. Unknown ETO, expect delays. pic.twitter.com/3YSyDD2o6A — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) March 4, 2025

Authorities confirmed that officers were unable to find any evidence and reopened the freeway shortly before 11 a.m.

Officers were later able to contact the victim, who said there were no injuries from the shooting or damage to their vehicle. However, the victim confirmed that there was a shot fired

CHP said there is an active investigation into the incident.