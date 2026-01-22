Westbound Highway 24 in Oakland closed due to big rig crash

A crash involving a big rig has all westbound lanes of an East Bay freeway closed Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said shortly after 4:45 p.m. that all westbound lanes of Highway 24 at Highway 13 are closed due to the crash.

Traffic is being diverted to Highway 13 as there's no known time when the lanes will reopen.

Details about what led up to the crash are unknown.

