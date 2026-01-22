Watch CBS News
Westbound Interstate 80 near Hercules closed due to police activity

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area.
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

All westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Contra Costa County are closed Thursday morning due to police activity, authorities said.

Caltrans said around 9:10 a.m. that westbound I-80 is closed at the Hercules offramp, leading to a backup that is stretching several miles to the Carquinez Bridge. Meanwhile, the left lane of eastbound 80 is closed at Pinole Valley Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the alert stems from an earlier traffic collision. 

Additional details were not immediately available. There is no estimated time to reopen the freeway.

Westbound traffic is being diverted at Willow Avenue. Drivers are being urged to find alternate routes.

