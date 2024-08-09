West Nile positive mosquitoes found in North San Jose and Milpitas; spraying planned

Mosquito spraying is planned for parts of North San Jose and Milpitas next week, after mosquitoes with the West Nile virus have been found.

Officials with Santa Clara County Vector Control announced Friday that mosquitoes with the virus were in zip codes 95035, 95131 and 95132, centered at Cropley and Morill avenues.

In response, spraying is scheduled to take place Tuesday starting at 10 p.m., weather permitting.

Crews in trucks will conduct spraying in an area bordered by Landess Avenue to the north, Piedmont Road to the east; Sierra Road, Mauna Kea Lane, Crater Lane, Sierraville Avenue and Hostetter Road to the south, along with Lundy Avenue, Trade Zone Boulevard and North Capitol Avenue to the west. The spraying is expected to take two to four hours.

"It's important for the district to conduct adult-mosquito-control treatments as quickly as possible upon finding a positive mosquito. Any delay would present an imminent threat to public health and safety, exposing the public to potential vector-borne illness or even death," officials said in a statement.

Vector Control said residents in the affected area do not need to relocate during spraying. Pesticides being used have been approved by the Environmental Protection Agency for use in public areas, have been used by other vector control agencies throughout the state and are applied at an "ultra-low" volume.

According to officials, more than 8,000 people in California have contracted West Nile virus since it arrived in the state in 2003. Nearly 400 cases were fatal, with 18 West Nile-related deaths last year.

Residents can get assistance in controlling mosquitoes by contacting Vector Control at 408-918-4770 or by using the request form on their website.