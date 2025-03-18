Waymo poised to expand robotaxi service to San Francisco International Airport, additional South Bay areas

Inside driverless Waymo as company plans expansion Inside self-driving Waymo ride as company looks to expand to highways 02:29

Autonomous vehicle firm Waymo is in the process of expanding the locations it serves around the Bay Area

San Francisco has given the Alphabet subsidiary the go-ahead to begin mapping roadways around San Francisco International Airport ahead of possible robotaxi service to SFO.

On Monday, Mayor Daniel Lurie announced the 30-day temporary access agreement for Waymo to begin controlled mapping throughout the airport. The agreement allows for two Waymo vehicles to conduct mapping operations with a human driver in control of the vehicles at all times and no passengers.

The agreement began on March 14 and is valid through April 13, with an option for the airport to extend the term for another 30 days. The Mayor's Office said while no decision has been made on passenger operations, this mapping process will help inform such decisions in the future.

"By working to expand transportation options to and from SFO, we're continuing to make it easier for tourists and business travelers to experience our city, strengthen our economy, and welcome the world back to San Francisco," Lurie said in a prepared statement.

"This mapping permit is an important step toward bringing our service to the millions of people who travel to and from the city every year, many of whom have placed San Francisco International Airport at the top of their service expansion wish list," said a prepared statement from Nicole Gavel, Waymo's head of business development and strategic partnerships.

Also on Monday, Waymo announced that the California Department of Motor Vehicles gave the company approval to expand the areas of the South Bay where it can operate fully autonomously, including almost all of San Jose. In a post on social media, Waymo said the public won't have access at this time, and that it was working with local officials, emergency responders, and communities to safely expand robotaxi access.

Earlier this month, Waymo rolled out self-driving service in Mountain View where the company is headquartered, along with Los Altos, Palo Alto and parts of Sunnyvale. The rides are currently available to a select group of customers with zip codes in the 27-square-mile service area.

Waymo operates its robotaxi service in San Francisco, Daly City, Los Angeles, and Austin, Texas, and is in the process of expanding to Atlanta, Miami, and Tokyo.